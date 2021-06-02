MARKET NEWS

Wipro sells stake in Denim Group for $22.4 million

In March 2018, Wipro acquired a 33.33 per cent stake in Denim Group Ltd and Denim Group Management, LLC, an independent application security firm, for a consideration of $8.83 million.

PTI
June 02, 2021 / 10:38 PM IST
Wipro

IT company Wipro on Wednesday said it has sold its entire stake in Denim Group for a consideration of $22.42 million (about Rs 160 crore). In March 2018, Wipro acquired a 33.33 per cent stake in Denim Group Ltd and Denim Group Management, LLC, an independent application security firm, for a consideration of $8.83 million, Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

"As part of the recently announced acquisition of Denim Group by Coalfire, Wipro has sold its entire stake in Denim Group for a consideration of $ 22.42 million," the filing said.

Wipro sells stake in Ensono for $76.24 million

In another filing, Wipro informed about a minority strategic investment in US-based IT incident response company Squadcast for $1.2 million. This entails a minority stake of less than 20 per cent on a fully diluted basis. The transaction is expected to be completed during the quarter ending June 30, 2021.
PTI
TAGS: #Denim Group #Squadcast #strategic investment #Wipro
first published: Jun 2, 2021 10:38 pm

