Wipro sells stake in Ensono for $76.24 million

Software major Wipro on May 3o said it has sold its entire stake in hybrid IT services provider Ensono Holdings for $76.24 million

"As part of the recently announced acquisition of Ensono by KKR, Wipro has sold its entire stake in Ensono Holdings, LLC for a consideration of US$ 76.24 million. Consequent to the sale, Wipro does not hold any stake in Ensono Holdings, LLC," Wipro said in a BSE filing.

In April 2021, private equity giant KKR said it would acquire Ensono from Charlesbank Capital Partners and M/C Partners. The financial terms of the transaction were not specified.

In March 2018, Wipro had invested $55 million for a 10.2 percent stake in Ensono's combined entity, Ensono Holdings.

The two companies had signed a definitive agreement to divest Wipro's hosted data center services business to Ensono for $405 million.

Wipro and Ensono had also signed a long-term partnership agreement to jointly address the hybrid IT requirements of the former's new and existingenterprise customers.