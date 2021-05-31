MARKET NEWS

Wipro sells stake in Ensono for $76.24 million

In April 2021, private equity giant KKR said it would acquire Ensono from Charlesbank Capital Partners and M/C Partners.

Moneycontrol News
May 31, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST
Software major Wipro on May 3o said it has sold its entire stake in hybrid IT services provider Ensono Holdings for $76.24 million

"As part of the recently announced acquisition of Ensono by KKR, Wipro has sold its entire stake in Ensono Holdings, LLC for a consideration of US$ 76.24 million. Consequent to the sale, Wipro does not hold any stake in Ensono Holdings, LLC," Wipro said in a BSE filing.

In April 2021, private equity giant KKR said it would acquire Ensono from Charlesbank Capital Partners and M/C Partners. The financial terms of the transaction were not specified.

In March 2018, Wipro had invested $55 million for a 10.2 percent stake in Ensono's combined entity, Ensono Holdings.

The two companies had signed a definitive agreement to divest Wipro's hosted data center services business to Ensono for $405 million.

Wipro and Ensono had  also signed a long-term partnership agreement to jointly address the hybrid IT requirements of the former's new and existingenterprise customers.
#Wipro
first published: May 31, 2021 09:38 am

