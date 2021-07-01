Wipro appoints Ireena Vittal as lead independent director

Software services firm Wipro Ltd on July 1 announced the appointment of Ireena Vittal, a former senior executive of McKinsey & Co, as its lead independent director. The appointment has come into effect with immediate effect, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Vittal, who was a partner with McKinsey for a period of 16 years, first became an independent director of Wipro in October 2013. She also serves as a member of the company's audit, risk and compliance committee and board governance, nomination and compensation committee.

Notably, Vittal is considered among India’s most respected consultant and advisor. During her stint with McKinsey, she served global companies on issues of growth and sustainable scale-up.

She also serves as a board member of Godrej Consumer Products Limited, HDFC Limited, Compass Plc, Diageo Plc, and is a member of the audit committee and nomination and remuneration committee of all the four boards. Vittal was on the board of Titan Company Limited until October 1, 2020.

Vittal has a graduate degree in electronics from Osmania University and has completed her Master’s in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

"She has also co-authored books on agriculture and urbanization and served government and public institutions to design and implement solutions core to India’s development in the areas of inclusive urban development and sustainable rural growth," Wipro stated in a note about her published on its website.