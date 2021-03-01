We see ourselves as a business ashram: Nand Kishore Chaudhary of Jaipur Rugs

Note to Readers: Moneycontrol, India’s leading financial news digital platform and CommsCredible, an integrated communications consultancy, have come together to partner with Grant Thornton Bharat, one of the largest fully integrated Assurance, Tax & Advisory firms in India, to launch Faces of Vibrant Bharat (FoVB), an initiative that tells stories of organisations making an impact on India's social fabric with their work at the grassroot level.

The face of Vibrant Bharat, Chaudhary has been using the concept of doorstep entrepreneurship for empowering rural artisans in India

A staunch believer of the power of love and innocence to heal the society, Nand Kishore Chaudhary started Jaipur Rugs, one of India's largest manufacturers of hand-knitted rugs, with an aim to give local artisans the global recognition they deserve.

Jaipur Rugs traces its origin back to 1978, when a young Marwari started a business in rugs from the small town of Churu in Rajasthan. Unwavering in his belief and ideals, Chaudhary transformed the traditional trade of weaving into a profitable conglomerate. When Chaudhary heard about the carpet business, the facts were startling: Rajasthan produced 45 percent of India’s raw wool but majority of carpets were produced in Uttar Pradesh. To bridge this gap, he set up two carpet looms in the courtyard of his house with a start-up capital of INR 5,000.

"I employed nine people who had been trained by the government but had no work," says Chaudhary. The weavers belonged to the ‘chamar’ Bharat – the so-called untouchables. This move was not just a simple start to a business but an indication of the transformation –of acceptance, dignity and recognition – to be soon heralded by Chaudhary.

Deeply rooted in relationships, Jaipur Rugs is focused on the concept of doorstep entrepreneurship so that an artisan is not forced to leave home in search of a sustainable livelihood. Through a network of specialised logistical support, Jaipur Rugs delivers raw material to artisans’ homes where they work on the product. Using this model, the organisation has impacted the lives of over 28,000 weavers and over 12,000 other workers who manufacture the rugs.

"I didn’t start my journey assuming I would create a social enterprise. Every step I took was to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of my workers. When your workers are happy, they will do good work and that is good for business," states Chaudhary. "I see Jaipur Rugs as a business ashram, a place to unleash the potential of the individuals of the Bharat, especially women," he adds.

What Made Chaudhary the face of Vibrant Bharat?

“Jaipur Rugs epitomises #vocalforlocal. The organisation has not only scaled up and taken the talent of local artisans to the global markets but has also given access to sustainable livelihood at artisans’ doorsteps. Its strong grassroot connect and extensive network are an inspiration to many.” Siddhartha Nigam, National Managing Partner, Growth & Clients & Market, Grant Thornton Advisory Private Limited."Jaipur Rugs is an inspiring story of a family business, built with the pursuit of social welfare for rural artisans in India. Founded by one of our country's most loved sociopreneur, Nand Kishore Chaudhary, the venture's success is a testimony of what wonders work-from-home entrepreneurship can do for India's economy." Aman Dhall, Founder, CommsCredible.