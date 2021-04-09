English
We have to continuously excite the customer: TVS Motor

TVS Motor launched its third product in 3 months, the TVS Apache RTR 160. The bike is built on the company's new 4V and this comes just months after the launch of TVS first superbike, the RR 310. The new Apache RTR is priced at Rs 81,490 ex-showroom Delhi. From the side-lines of the launch, CNBC-TV18's Jude Sannith caught up with KN Radhakrishnan, the President and CEO of the company for more details.

