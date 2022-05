business Watch | Deepak Parekh in conversation with Harish Mehta on HDFC, Satyam, business lessons and more Deepak Parekh in a chat with Harish Mehta shares interesting business nuggets. At the book launch of The Maverick Effect, Parekh talks about how Satyam was saved, HDFC's way of creating the best, how businesses should hire ordinary people and train them to work extraordinarily and more. Watch the video.