Walmart launches training programme for MSMEs

MSMEs will be equipped for both online and offline growth, aiding to become a part of the supply chains of Flipkart, Walmart Global Sourcing and Walmart India.
Walmart on December 9 announced the launch of a programme which aims to train 50,000 entrepreneurs from the MSME sector.
Under the 'Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme', MSMEs will receive in-person training, expert advice and a network of peers and mentors in their local communities.
Walmart Vriddhi has partnered with Swasti, an India-based nonprofit for the initiative. It plans to set up 25 Walmart Vriddhi institutes across India, targeted towards MSME clusters. The institutes will be opened over the next five years at pan-India locations convenient for MSMEs from a wide variety of industries and product categories.
"The Vriddhi programme will encourage Indian suppliers to make for online and offline customers around the world, including – but not limited to – the supply chains of Flipkart and Walmart. That openness makes us unique and can truly create opportunities for those who participate," said Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International.
Training will cover all aspects of business management, promoting customer-centric strategies and best practices in workforce management and environmental sustainability. It will emphasize empowering women entrepreneurs.