App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivek Gambhir resigns as MD and CEO of Godrej Consumer, Nisaba Godrej to take charge

Gambhir has cited "personal reasons" for his resignation. He will step down from the position on June 30 and will continue to be on the company's board as a whole-time director until September 30, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nisaba Godrej, currently the executive chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), will take over the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from July 1, 2020.

Her appointment follows the resignation of Vivek Gambhir. Gambhir has cited "personal reasons" for his resignation.

He will step down from the position on June 30 and will continue to be on the company's board as a whole-time director until  September 30, 2020.

Close

Nisaba is also the chairperson of non-profit organisation Teach for India and sits on the board of Godrej Agrovet and VIP Industries.

related news

"I would like to thank the Board for reposing their confidence in me. Humanity is going through difficult times right now and GCPL is committed to doing whatever is necessary to serve its stakeholders and community. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to drive our company ahead with clarity, hard work, kindness and a strong sense of purpose, to emerge stronger on the other side," said Nisaba.

"After 11 fulfilling and wonderful years with Godrej, it is time for me to move on to chart the next phase of my journey. For the past many years, I have been living away from my family and seeing them only on weekends. Recently, I had some health problems that made me think more deeply about my lifestyle. Thankfully, I have fully recovered. I would now like to be able to spend more time with my family," said Gambhir.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 07:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Godrej Consumer Products Limited #India #Nisaba Godrej #Vivek Gambhir

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue a crime against humanity: India's Ambassador to the US

Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue a crime against humanity: India's Ambassador to the US

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

Maruti cuts production by 98% in May amid coronavirus pandemic

Maruti cuts production by 98% in May amid coronavirus pandemic

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.