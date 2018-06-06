Vistara, GoAir and AirAsia offer discounted tickets under monsoon sale

Three airlines have introduced a flash monsoon under which they are offering discounted tickets to travelers for a specific period of time.

The budget airline, GoAir, has announced a special scheme called ‘Monsoon Sale’, under which it is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1, 299 for a one-way ticket across the 23 sectors that it operates in.

The travel period under the offer must be between June 24 and September 30. In an official release, the airline said, “The booking is valid for travel on all non-stop and via flights on GoAir’s network. Tickets booked under this offer are non-refundable (taxes and fees are refundable on cancellation).” Also, seats are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

AirAsia is also offering an ‘Early Monsoon Sale’ under which travellers can book their tickets on domestic routes starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1, 399. To avail the offer, tickets need to be booked before June 10, 2018, and the travel period must be between June 4 and November 30.

Tickets for some sectors that are available at attractive prices include Cochin-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Kochi-Bangalore at Rs 1,399.

Vistara is offering a 24-hour flash sale starting Tuesday night under which travellers can get up to 75 percent all-in discounted fares.

The airline said, “This sale offers you Economy class fares starting at Rs 1,599, Premium Economy fares starting at Rs 2,499 and Business Class fares starting at Rs 6,999 all inclusive.”

To avail the offer, you need to book the tickets on June 6, 2018 for travel between June 21 and September 27. Seats are limited and offered on a first-come-first-served basis. Also, there are no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the mentioned fares.