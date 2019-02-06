App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

US Cargill to invest $20 million to set up premix plant in Rajasthan

Cargill Animal Nutrition is a global business unit within Cargill and represents an organisation of over 23,000 employees with 280 facilities in 40 countries, serving customers in more than 100 countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
FMCG major Cargill on February 6 announced plans to invest $20 million (about Rs 140 crore) for setting up a greenfield premix plant to manufacture animal nutrition products and supplement in Kota, Rajasthan.

The plant will be built on 15 acre at Tathed village in Kota, the company said.

"This investment is part of Cargill's $240-million commitment made in November 2017 through a memorandum of understanding with Indian Ministry of Food Processing Industries," Cargill India President Simon George said.

The plant will feature a monthly manufacturing capacity of 7,500 tonne of animal nutrition products and supplement to serve customers in the state, entire North India and also export markets, said the global food major.

"Cargill's proposed investment supports the development of the industry, farmers and communities in and around Kota.

"It will also help the animal husbandry sector, including livestock farmers, by generating more than 150 jobs in the region with both direct and indirect employment in the next three to five years," the company said.

In India, Cargill's animal nutrition business serves dairy, poultry, shrimp and fish farmers with value-added products and services in almost every state.

Cargill sells its products under some of the best-known animal health and nutrition brands like Bestmin Gold, UTPP and G-promin.

The company started operations in 1987 in India. It has businesses in refined oils, food ingredients, grain and oilseeds, cotton, animal nutrition, bio-industrial and trade structured finance.
