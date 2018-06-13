Top Infosys executive Nitesh Banga quits, joins GlobalLogic

Infosys' head of manufacturing Nitesh Banga has quit the IT major to join product engineering services company GlobalLogic. In the newly-created position at GlobalLogic, Banga will look after delivery, operations, talent recruitment and management, information technology and investment strategy. Banga will directly report to GlobalLogic CEO Shashank Samant.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Banga has been at Infosys at least since 2007, and served in various capacities since then. This is the first senior level exit since Infosys' new CEO Salil Parekh took charge in January.

Prior to this appointment, Banga was Senior Vice President & Global Head of the Manufacturing business at Infosys, as well as member of the board of their EdgeVerve software subsidiary.

“Nitesh is a well-respected and exceptionally qualified executive who will drive strategic prioritization and profitable growth initiatives within GlobalLogic," said Samant, GlobalLogic's CEO.

At Infosys, Banga was based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Global Logic did not specify where Banga would be based.

“In a world where enterprise survival and competitiveness are going to be shaped by the extent of their consumer-centricity and digital embrace, GlobalLogic is in a unique and exciting position to help brands transform themselves with technology,” said Banga in a statement from GolbalLogic.