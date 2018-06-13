App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top Infosys executive Nitesh Banga quits, joins GlobalLogic

This is the first senior level exit since Infosys' new CEO Salil Parekh took charge in January.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Infosys' head of manufacturing Nitesh Banga has quit the IT major to join product engineering services company GlobalLogic. In the newly-created position at GlobalLogic, Banga will look after delivery, operations, talent recruitment and management, information technology and investment strategy. Banga will directly report to GlobalLogic CEO Shashank Samant.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Banga has been at Infosys at least since 2007, and served in various capacities since then. This is the first senior level exit since Infosys' new CEO Salil Parekh took charge in January.

Prior to this appointment, Banga was Senior Vice President & Global Head of the Manufacturing business at Infosys, as well as member of the board of their EdgeVerve software subsidiary.

“Nitesh is a well-respected and exceptionally qualified executive who will drive strategic prioritization and profitable growth initiatives within GlobalLogic," said Samant, GlobalLogic's CEO.

At Infosys, Banga was based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Global Logic did not specify where Banga would be based.

“In a world where enterprise survival and competitiveness are going to be shaped by the extent of their consumer-centricity and digital embrace, GlobalLogic is in a unique and exciting position to help brands transform themselves with technology,” said Banga in a statement from GolbalLogic.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 10:08 am

tags #Business #Companies #Infosys

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.