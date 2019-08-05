App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan gets interim relief, Delhi HC tells Snapdeal to delist counterfeit watches

Tata group company filed a civil law suit against certain sellers and Snapdeal, after the e-commerce major ignored its complaints

Delhi High Court gave Tata Group company Titan ad-interim relief against e-tailers and restrained them from selling, marketing or otherwise dealing in goods bearing the marks Titan and Fastrack of Titan.


A Tata press release said the court order dated 29th July, 2019 also directs e-commerce player Snapdeal to take down within 24 hours of the order, the URLs against which Titan had lodged complaints.


The court also directed Snapdeal that in case Titan raises complaints of other or further URLs that sell counterfeit goods of Titan, these too shall be immediately removed.


Titan had filed a civil lawsuit in Delhi High Court against certain sellers and Snapdeal, alleging that they were selling counterfeit/infringing Fastrack watches on Snapdeal. It also alleged that Snapdeal did not take down various listings of counterfeit Fastrack/Titan branded watches despite being notified about these by Titan.


Commenting on the ad-interim relief, S Ravi Kant, Chief Executive Officer, Watches and Accessories division, Titan, said: “In the recent past, numerous cases of rampant trademark infringement and counterfeiting have come to light, and we believe this can only be countered through strong legal measures.”


“We have been heard by the Hon’ble High Court, which passed the above said order. We remain committed to our customers and will pursue the same approach in the event if similar instances occur in the future,” he said.


Snapdeal said it welcomed the order.


"Snapdeal welcomes the order of the High Court, which reiterates the crucial distinction between the marketplace and the sellers and the need for a takedown process," a Snapdeal spokesperson said. "Snapdeal has zero-tolerance for any fraudulent acts of rogue sellers."

"Snapdeal's anti-counterfeiting program, Brand Shield, provides brands with a single-point contact to ask for the takedown of identified listings in a structured manner and 8,000 sellers have been delisted through this in the last 8 months," the spokesperson added.



First Published on Aug 5, 2019 01:36 pm

tags #Business #Fastrack #Snapdeal #Titan

