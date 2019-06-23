App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2019 05:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel to seek shareholders' nod to reappoint T V Narendran as CEO & MD

It will also seek shareholders' approval for appointment of Vijay Kumar Sharma as a director and reappointment of Mallika Srinivasan and O P Bhatt as independent directors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Steel on June 23 said it will seek shareholders' nod for the reappointment of T V Narendran as CEO and MD of the company.

It will also seek shareholders' approval for appointment of Vijay Kumar Sharma as a director and reappointment of Mallika Srinivasan and O P Bhatt as independent directors, as per a BSE filing.

The company's next Annual General Meeting is scheduled for July 19, 2019 in Mumbai.

Tata Steel is seeking the consent of shareholders for reappointment of Narendran as CEO and MD for a period of five years with effect from September 19, 2018, not liable to retire by rotation, it said.

related news

The company also said it will seek approval "to appoint a director in the place of Koushik Chatterjee, who retires by rotation in terms of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and, being eligible, seeks reappointment."

Narendran, 54, was appointed as the Managing Director for a period of five years with effect from September 19, 2013, and the appointment was approved by the shareholders at the AGM on August 14, 2014.

First Published on Jun 23, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #Companies #India #Tata Steel

