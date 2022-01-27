MARKET NEWS

    business

    Tata Group Onboards Air India: Govt Completes Formal Handover

    After nearly seven decades, national carrier Air India has returned to the House of Tatas. The government has officially handed over the airline to the salt-to-software conglomerate and the mega transaction has been completed. Now, Tata Group controls three airlines in the country, including Vistara and Air Asia. So going ahead, what are the challenges for the Tata Group, how will this historic deal impact the domestic aviation landscape and what does it mean for rivals like Indigo, Spice Jet, and GoFirst? Moneycontrol’s Ashwin Mohan chats up a bevy of industry experts.

