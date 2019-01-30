Srikrishna panel indicts Chanda Kochhar; ICICI Bank to retrieve bonuses from ex CEO

A panel headed by Justice BN Srikrishna has found the actions of ICICI Bank former MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar in the Videocon loan case in violation of the bank’s code of conduct.

Following the report, the bank's board has decided to retrieve all bonuses paid to Kochhar from April 2009 till March 2018. ICICI Bank also said the board will treat her separation as 'termination for cause' under their internal policies.

The head of enquiry BN Srikrishna was assisted by a law firm and a forensic and investigative services firm for the conduct of the enquiry.

The issue first came to light in March 2018 through a blog written in October 2016 by its first whistleblower, a shareholder of ICICI Bank, who levelled charges of nepotism on Kochhar.

The allegations suggested the quid pro quo on Kochhar’s part as ICICI bank had granted loans to Videocon group, whose promoter Venugopal Dhoot had investments in NuPower Renewables, which is owned by ICICI Bank chief’s husband Deepak Kochhar.

The bank in a statement to the exchanges said the enquiry report found her in violation of the ICICI Bank Code of Conduct, its framework for dealing with conflict of interest and fiduciary duties, and in terms of applicable Indian laws, rules and regulations.

The enquiry report also concluded that her lack of diligence with respect to annual disclosures led to the bank’s processes being rendered ineffective by her approach to such disclosures and avoidance of conflict.