MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

SIS announces Rs 100 crore share buyback at Rs 550 per share

The shares being bought represent 1.23 percent of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares, the company said.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 07:57 PM IST
Representative photo

Representative photo

The Security Intelligence Services (SIS) announced a share buyback plan of Rs 100 crore on February 15. The private security firm, as per the proposal shared, would be buying back a total of 18,18,181 shares at a price of Rs 550 apiece.

The shares being bought represent 1.23 percent of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares, the company said in a press release.

The shares of SIS closed at Rs 431.50 on February 12. The amount of Rs 550 being offered under the buyback proposal is 31 percent higher than the last closing price.

SIS, which is India's largest facility management company and second largest cash logistics provider, recorded cash flows in excess of Rs 550 crore in the first three quarters of financial year 2021-22.

"The company had a very strong year for cash flows, generating over Rs 550 crore of operating cashflow during the first nine months of FY21 and this buyback is intended to reward shareholders who have supported SIS over the years," it said.

Close
Largely unaffected by the pandemic in India, SIS continued to operate in 630 districts of the country and catered to over 7,000 clients. The company "remains among the top 5 private sector employers in the country", the statement added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Cash Logistics #Security Intelligence Services (SIS) #share buyback #SiS
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:46 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.