App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI, Oriental Bank put on sale stressed accounts to recover dues of Rs 5,740 crore

The country's largest lender SBI has invited bids from asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) and financial institutions (FIs) to recover an outstanding of Rs 4,975 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

State-owned State Bank of India (SBI) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) have put on sale various financial accounts to recover dues of around Rs 5,740 crore.

The country's largest lender SBI has invited bids from asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) and financial institutions (FIs) to recover an outstanding of Rs 4,975 crore.

The bulk of accounts up for sale by SBI are of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that have dues amounting to Rs 4,667 crore.

OBC wants to sell 13 accounts with a collective outstanding of Rs 764.44 crore, according to the bid document placed on its website.

related news

As many as 281 SME accounts are up for sale by SBI, belonging to those firms that have dues of up to Rs 50 crore. The collective dues on these SMEs are Rs 4,666.50 crore.

"In terms of the bank's policy on sale of financial assets, in line with the regulatory guidelines, we place these accounts for sale to banks/ARCs/NBFCs/FIs," SBI said in an auction notice.

Also, SBI will sell three accounts -- Dennis Steels Pvt Ltd with outstanding of Rs 258.73 crore, Shiva Speciality Yarns (Rs 37.90 crore) and Bansidhar Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd (Rs 11.73 crore).

Inviting expression of interest from ARCs and FIs, Oriental Bank of Commerce said it proposes to sell its stressed financial assets comprising 13 accounts with principal balance of Rs 764.44 crore.

Among the major loan accounts invited for sale by OBC include Mittal Corp Ltd (Rs 207.17 crore), Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd (Rs 157.03 crore), NCS Sugars Ltd (Rs 106.60 crore), Mahalaxmi TMT Pvt Ltd (Rs 77.61 crore), Kohinoor Steel (Rs 45.06 crore), Sova Ispat Alloys (Rs 37.99 crore), Atlantic Projects (Rs 33.36 crore) and Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd (Rs 31.28 crore).

E-bidding for SBI accounts will take place on February 27. For OBC, the e-bidding is scheduled for February 25.
First Published on Feb 10, 2019 12:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Oriental Bank of Commerce #SBI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.