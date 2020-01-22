Samsung launches world's first refrigerator that can make curd

Curd not getting set in the winters is a cause of concern in Indian households. To deal with this issue, consumer electronics major Samsung has launched the 'Curd Maestro' refrigerator.

Curd Maestro models will be priced between Rs 30,990 and 45,990.

The company said that National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has tested and recommended the process of curd making in Samsung’s Curd Maestro.

This product could be useful during the winter season as well as in higher altitudes where cooler temperature lead to delays in formation of curd.

The product

Curd Maestro refrigerator enables curd preparation in five to six hours. Here it will take five hours for soft curd and six hours for thick curd. One needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually while Curd Maestro does the fermentation process. It will not only ferment the curd but will store it too.

The Curd Maestro refrigerators come with Samsung’s Smart Convertible 5-in-1 Twin Cooling technology and will be available in 244-litre, 265-litre, 314-litre and 336-litre capacities.

“Convenience, storage space and energy efficiency are the key features consumers look for in a refrigerator, and our 2020 range addresses all these needs. We are confident the new range of refrigerators will further strengthen our market leadership in the refrigerator category,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Traditionally, once the culture is added to the milk, it needs to be stored in a warm place for 8-10 hours.

Other launches

Samsung has also launched smart convertible 5-in-1 twin Cooling refrigerators come with five modes, normal, extra shopping, vacation, seasonal, and home alone. The conversion modes are not only the perfect solution to different storage needs but every mode also saves energy. This will be priced at Rs 45,990

The twin cooling plus is an independent cooling system, with separate airflows in both the fridge and freezer, preventing unpleasant smells from foods moving between the fridge and freezer.

The white goods firm has also launched a frost-free refrigerator with base stand drawer, in which you can store onions and potatoes. It has also launched a five-star direct cool single door refrigerator line-up based on new the 2020 star ratings for Rs 17,990.