Reporter's Take | Bajaj's strategy on electric vehicles

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out what Bajaj Auto is offering with the all new e-Chetak.
Bajaj has unveiled its all new e-Chetak, which is a premium offering from the Pune-headquartered company. While, the vehicle is expected to be priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, it would hit markets in January 2020.
The auto major has released details of the e-scooter and Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find what the company is offering buyers.Watch the video for more.The Great Diwali Discount!
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 05:29 pm