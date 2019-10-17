App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Bajaj's strategy on electric vehicles

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out what Bajaj Auto is offering with the all new e-Chetak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bajaj has unveiled its all new e-Chetak, which is a premium offering from the Pune-headquartered company. While, the vehicle is expected to be priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, it would hit markets in January 2020.

The auto major has released details of the e-scooter and Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find what the company is offering buyers.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 05:29 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj Auto #video

