Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Group reaches standstill pact with lenders, no sale of pledged shares till September

Some of the key lenders include Templeton MF, DHFL Pramerica MF, Indiabulls MF, IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group has reached a 'standstill agreement' with more than 90 percent of its lenders under which they will not sell any of the shares pledged by promoters till September. Under the pact, the group will pay the principal and interest amounts to the lenders as per the scheduled due dates, while it has also appointed investment bankers for part placement of the group's direct 30 percent stake in Reliance Power to institutional investors, officials at the lenders and Reliance Group said.

The investment bankers will begin roadshows for the share placement soon, they added.

Some of the key lenders include Templeton MF, DHFL Pramerica MF, Indiabulls MF, IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank.

When contacted, a Reliance Group spokesperson said, "We are grateful to our lenders for believing in the intrinsic and fundamental value of our companies, and granting their in principle approval to standstill arrangements."

related news

Officials said the agreement has been reached with more than 90 percent lenders of Reliance Group at the promoter group level.

Under this in-principle standstill understanding, these lenders will not enforce security and will not sell any of the promoters' pledged shares till September 30, 2019 on account of lower collateral cover or reduced margin due to the recent unprecedented fall in share prices.

Reliance Group will pay the principal and interest to the lenders as per the scheduled due dates specified in the loan agreements.

Regarding the proposed placement of shares, the bankers said the value of the promoter stake in Reliance Power, before the unprecedented fall in share prices, was more than Rs 2,500 crore, and would clear more than 65 percent of total promoter borrowings.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd holds 40 percent equity in Reliance Power, and even after placement of its holding by the promoters, majority stake and control remains with the Reliance Group, the bankers said.

Officials said there are total nine lenders at the promoter level while the total borrowing from mutual funds is about Rs 1,000 crore, as against some other groups where the number of such borrowers and the quantum of loan are much higher.

Some of these mutual fund lenders have said earlier their loans are adequately covered and they are engaging with Reliance Group for future course of action.

DHFL Pramerica MF and Indiabulls MF with combined exposure of less than Rs 100 crore are being paid off in full before March 31, 2019, officials said.

The latest standstill agreement follows a public spat between the group and two other lenders, Edelweiss and L&T Finance groups, who had sold shares of some listed Reliance Group entities alleging default in payments, but were accused of indulging in "illegal and unwarranted" activities to hammer down the share prices.

While the group's loan exposure to L&T Finance is nil now, the same is about Rs 150 crore in case of Edelweiss, against which Reliance Power has also complained to capital markets regulator SEBI and has filed a case in the Bombay High Court as well.

Both Edelweiss and L&T Finance have strongly refuted the allegations.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Anil Ambani #Business #Companies #India #Reliance group

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.