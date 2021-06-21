MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Progcap raises $25 millon funding from Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global

The company will deploy the proceeds from the series B round to enhance its services and expand the brand’s presence across existing geographies, a statement said.

PTI
June 21, 2021 / 12:22 PM IST

Progcap, which provides financing solutions for last mile retailers, on Monday said it has raised $25 million (about Rs 185.3 crore) in equity capital, led by Tiger Global and existing investor, Sequoia Capital India.

The company will deploy the proceeds from the series B round to enhance its services and expand the brand’s presence across existing geographies, a statement said.

The firm will also use the capital to scale up the team, strengthen the technology differentiation and diversify into new product offerings to fortify its vision of building a full stack digital platform for last mile retailers, it added.

Founded by Pallavi Shrivastava and Himanshu Chandra, Progcap has scaled to 3 lakh retailers across 50 corporates and disbursed over Rs 1,500 crore in loans.

The company is backed by Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, GrowX, Axis Capital and other investors.

Close

Related stories

Founded by Pallavi Shrivastava and Himanshu Chandra, Progcap has scaled to 3 lakh retailers across 50 corporates and disbursed over Rs 1,500 crore in loans.

The company is backed by Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, GrowX, Axis Capital and other investors.

"The continued faith that our customers, partners and investors have put in us is a testament to our teams’ unrelenting efforts. We are committed to continue our efforts in building India’s largest digital banking platform for last mile retailers,” Progcap co-founder Pallavi Shrivastava said.

Progcap aims to be the first full stack retailer-focused digital bank which enables capital flow across the supply chain to underserved retailers.

It aims to impact over 5 million enterprises by the end of 2023.

"Progcap has built a unique product to cater to the working capital needs of small Indian retailers who serve much of India’s USD 800 billion retail market. As supply chains in India get formalised with GST, the company will play an important role in serving the financial needs of such retailers,” Ashish Agrawal, Principal at Sequoia India, said.

Scott Shleifer, Partner at Tiger Global, said Progcap has an exciting path ahead as the company continues to innovate in this underserved market.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Progcap #Sequoia Capital India #Tiger Global
first published: Jun 21, 2021 12:22 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.