PMC Bank crisis: EOW arrests HDIL directors Sarang and Rakesh Wadhawan

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on October 3 arrested Managing Director of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) Sarang Wadhawan and Whole Time Director Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan.

In addition to this, properties of HDIL worth Rs 3,500 crore have been provisionally frozen in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case.

Based on the documents seized, the EOW believes that the property was mortgaged to PMC Bank. It is, however, still trying to ascertain if the same property was mortgaged to any other bank.

The ongoing investigation has revealed that some employees of the PMC Bank tampered with its software. 44 accounts mentioned in the FIR did not reflect in the system and the EOW has reason to believe that these accounts were hidden using a password. The bank's staff is still being interrogated

The EOW also searched the residence of PMC Bank Chairman Waryam Singh today, while also freezing his demat account worth Rs 100 crore.

The lender has an exposure of nearly 73 percent of its loan book size to HDIL. The EOW had earlier registered an FIR against senior officials of the bank as well as HDIL.