Parle forays into wheat flour segment with eponymous 'Parle G' branding

"Being a staple in most households, the atta is being launched under the brand name 'Parle G' which is an immensely popular and trusted brand by Parle Products," it said.

Moneycontrol News
June 07, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
Source: Shutterstock

Confectionaries maker Parle Products has further extended its flagship brand Parle-G and launched wheat flour or ‘atta’ under it. Called Parle G Chakki Atta, the product is currently being launched in the North and West zones of the country in three stock keeping units — 2 kg, 5 kg and 10 kg.

“Branded atta segment has gained momentum since the pandemic outbreak. With movement restrictions in place, Parle’s venture into the new category is in the lines of being agile on marketing strategies while also capitalising on hygiene and convenience factors that has become a priority in today’s environment,” the company said in a press release on June 7.

Parle Products wants to capitalise on the popularity of Parle-G brand to gain foothold in the market which has a presence of brands such as TC’s Aashirvaad Atta, Pillsbury Chakki Fresh Atta and Patanjali’s Navratna Atta.

“Being a staple in most households, the atta is being launched under the brand name ‘Parle G’ which is an immensely popular and trusted brand by Parle Products,” it said.

The market wheat flour is largely unorganised in the country and the demand for the product is largely catered to by local mills. Also, the demand for branded wheat flour is fuelled by the urban regions.

“But with the onset of the pandemic, the need for hygienically ground wheat flour and an assurance of trusted brand is driving consumers in the tier II and tier III cities to switch to branded atta. We aim to reach the remotest household in the country to provide hygienically ground atta and help consumers switch to healthy options,” said Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products.

Last year reports had surfaced that Amul, too, is eying an entry into the segment.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Parle G #Parle Products #Parle G Chakki Atta
first published: Jun 7, 2021 05:40 pm

