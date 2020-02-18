App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Novartis launches digital innovation hub in Hyderabad

The Novartis Biome India will engage with startups and innovators in healthcare space.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
 
 
Novartis on February 18 announced the launch of Novartis Biome India, its first digital innovation hub in Asia.

Through this initiative, Novartis plans to engage with startups and innovators in healthcare space.

Novartis Biome also has presence in San Francisco, Paris and London.

The first in Asia, the Novartis Biome India will act as a bridge to the external ecosystem, enabling Novartis teams to better discover, develop and drive collaborations that transform innovative initiatives into impactful and scalable solutions for patients.

"By joining this global network, the Novartis Biome India can tap into the assets and expertise of the broader Novartis portfolio to have even greater impact, like having access to anonymised data, customised residency programs and personalised mentoring. India has a rich and vibrant technology community. Together, we have a fantastic opportunity to combine our scientific know-how with the expertise of tech players, big and small, to create digital solutions for patients, at scale," Bertrand Bodson, Chief Digital Officer, Novartis.

"Our ambition is to use data and digital to improve and extend people’s lives. We look forward to seeing the outcome of this initiative in the near future," said Sanjay Murdeshwar, Country President, Novartis India.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 09:29 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Novartis

