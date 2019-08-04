App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLAT stays eviction of Sterling Biotech from its premise

Sterling Biotech, whose promoters Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara are absconding, has a total debt of over Rs 9,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed eviction of Sterling Biotech from its premises as the debt-ridden company was going under the insolvency resolution process and was under the moratorium period.

A two-member bench headed by NCLAT Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya upheld the order passed by the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had asked SREI Infrastructure Finance, a financial creditor, to hand over the possession of the A and B wing premises of Laxmi Towers.

The appellate tribunal observed that although Sterling Biotech, which is presently going through liquidation, is not the owner of the premises it cannot be ejected or disturbed during the moratorium period as the company has to remain as a going concern.

Close

"We hold that the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) has rightly directed the Appellant to hand over the possession of ‘B' Wing premises of Lakshmi Towers and rightly prohibited the Appellant from evicting the ‘Corporate Debtor (Sterling Biotech) from ‘A' Wing premises of Lakshmi Towers," said NCLAT.

related news

However, it also said that "So far as the question as to who is the owner of ‘A' and ‘B' Wings premises of Lakshmi Towers and whether the Appellant has any right over the said property, such questions are not required to be determined in the proceeding under the ‘I&B Code'."

NCLAT also said if Sterling Biotech is saved during the liquidation proceeding or if it is sold to a third party along with the employees then, in such case, one may move before the Competent Court of law for appropriate decision.

Besides, the appellate tribunal also said that "the Liquidator cannot sell the assets of the premises in question."

Resolution Professional of Sterling Biotech had moved NCLT against the financial creditor to return the possession of B Wing premises of Lakshmi Towers and restrain SREI Infrastructure Finance from taking any action in relation to A Wing premises, which had allowed it.

Following which, SREI Infrastructure Finance moved NCLAT.

It had contended that the property in question does not belong to Sterling Biotech and being a third party property, the order of ‘Moratorium' passed under Section 14 of the ‘I&B Code' will not be applicable.

Opposing it, the RP had submitted that it amounts to obstruction in the matter of keeping Sterling Biotech as a going concern.

Sterling Biotech, whose promoters Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara are absconding, has a total debt of over Rs 9,000 crore.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 4, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #Companies #India #NCLAT #Sterling Biotech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.