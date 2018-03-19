App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 19, 2018 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBCC diversifies into roads construction, bags Rs 2,000-cr Uttarakhand

Receives contract to build 50 km four-lane highway in Uttarakhand

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NBCC (India) has diversified into road construction and has bagged a contract to build Rs 2,000-crore road project in Uttarakhand.

"NBCC, the navratna CPSE under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, added yet another aspect to its expanding business by diversifying into the road construction space," the company said in a statement.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Yogesh JP Sharma, executive director (Engg.) NBCC and Anup Malik, managing director from Ecotourism Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd (EDCUL) in the presence of Harak Singh Rawat, minister for forest, Government of Uttarakhand to construct an eco-tourism circuit along Kotdwar-Ramnagar Kandi Road in the State of Uttarakhand.

The 50 km four-lane highway road project will be partly straight road and partly elevated road, like flyover/bridge etc., to allow for free movement of wild animals underneath. The project will be developed under green infrastructure/green road model and is estimated to cost Rs 2,000 crore.

related news

The Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun will be the partner institute of NBCC for ecological planning of the project which will be conducted through Satellite data.

“NBCC is always scouting for growth opportunities in existing and new sectors. With the present Government’s thrust towards roads and highways construction, we foresee immense opportunities in this space,” says Dr. Anoop Kumar Mittal, chairman-cum-managing director.

NBCC is already an executing partner in Government’s flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and Tripura, where it is constructing rural roads.

The Kotdwar-Ramnagar Kandi road, passing through the Jim Corbett National Park, Garhwal and Kumaon Mandals, will be interconnected and the distance of Kotdwar, Kalagarh and Ramnagar from Dehradun will be greatly reduced. The challenging aspect of the project is the road stretch traversing through the National Park, requiring an ecological balance of ‘development with conservation’. Focusing on the environment and wildlife preservation, the company will be executing the work by adopting green initiatives.

The scope of work will also include allied services such as maintenance works, public convenience sites etc.

Due to rapid urbanisation across India, the Navratna CPSE is developing around 35.28 million square feet of projects in various sectors and has an outstanding order book of more than Rs 85,000 crore, the company statement said.

tags #Business #construction #Highway #NBCC #urbanisation

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC