business Moneycontrol Masterclass Ep 12 | Internet IPOs: What should retail investors do? Can new-age companies deliver strong post-listing returns if priced well? Should retail investors take a big bite or stay away? These are some of the questions we have discussed with an ace panel consisting of Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC; Shankar Sharma, Vice Chairman and Joint MD, First Global; Lalit Keshre, co-founder and CEO, Groww and K Ganesh, Founder, GrowthStory, in the 12th episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass.