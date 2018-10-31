Mondelez International sets up India technical centre worth $15 million in Thane

Mondelez International on October 31 inaugurated its global research, development and quality (GDQ) technical center in India located in Thane, Maharashtra.

The centre has been set up with an investment of $15 million and it is the tenth technical centre around the world.

It will support new products and technologies for the company’s global brands in chocolate and beverages.

India facility is a part of the company's $65 million investment in its worldwide Technical Centre network to accelerate growth and innovation.

Speaking to media at the press conference after the inauguration of the GDQ technical centre in Thane, Maurizo Brusadelli, Executive Vice President and President AMEA (Asia, Middle East and Africa) said: "Mondelez International will continue to make investments in India ahead of the curve to drive sustainable growth. Investment in Thane technical centre further emphasises on the importance of India to our global business."

Deepak Iyer, Managing Director, Mondelez India Foods, said that innovation plays a crucial role as the company accelerates consumer-centric growth across both global and local heritage brands.

“The Thane Centre will collaborate on innovations with multiple countries within the company network,” Iyer added.

The Thane technical centre is spread across an area of 12000 sq meters which will be equipped with multiple technical capabilities, such as pilot plant, a packaging creative studio, and a range of laboratories for technical research and development.

Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd, formerly Cadbury India has been present in India for over 70 years.

The company introduced the iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk and Bournvita in India in 1948 and since then has been a leader in the chocolate category with a market share of 60 percent.

Part of Mondelez International, the company operates in the chocolate, beverages, biscuits, and candy categories in India with popular brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, Cadbury Gems, Cadbury 5 Star, Tang, Cadbury Oreo, Halls, among others.

India hub joins nine other Mondelez International technical centres that are already in operation, including—East Hanovar, New Jersey, in the United States; Curtiba in Brazil; Bournville and Reading, both in the UK; Wroclaw in Poland; Singapore; Suzhou in China; Saclay in France and Munich in Germany.