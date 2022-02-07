MC Insider: Venture capital firms 'promote' ego, startups stuck with fraudsters after hiring spree, CEO bares heart of gold, deal buzz and more

CIVIL SERVICE CAMARADERIE

Former Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Asim Arun, who is contesting Uttar Pradesh election on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from Kannauj, is said to be seeking campaigning tips from two of his friends who happen to be civil servants-turned politicians from Odisha. The friends helping Arun are Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Aparajita Sarangi, the incumbent BJP MP representing Bhubaneswar seat. Both the leaders, Vaishnaw and Sarangi, are 1994-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers who joined the BJP to pursue political careers, much like Arun, who joined the party ahead of UP assembly elections last month. Kannauj, considered a Samajwadi Party (SP) stronghold, is going to polls in phase three of UP polls on February 20. Arun had taken to Twitter to announce his VRS from the post of Kanpur Police Commissioner with nine years of service left.

