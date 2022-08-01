MC Insider: Tata to secrecy, NBFC outlier, stock spotlight, bleeding bonds, vaccine snub, media dilemma and more

THE ANT-INVESTORS

NBFC stocks are not quite the rage at this point in time, but this one sure is on fire, having almost doubled in value over the last three weeks. Low liquidity is one of the factors driving the upswing, but the bigger reason is the roster of investors who have taken a shine for the stock. The NBFC is coming out with a preferential issue to raise funds more than three times its market capitalisation. Subscribers to the issue include a self-proclaimed spotter of hidden gems in small and mid caps, a soft spoken sage-like portfolio manager, and the founder of Mumbai-based 'Maximum' Capital. The dramatic rerating of the stock comes as a surprise to some of the old hands in the market, considering that not many moons ago, this NBFC, in its previous avatar, had gotten into trouble with the regulator which barred the firm from capital markets, and impounded its assets as well as those of the previous directors. With a new promoter in charge, the abovementioned investors seem to be betting on a radical transformation. The plan is to get into bill discounting for traders and firms dealing in the steel products, which is an underserved market at present. This will certainly help the customers of the NBFC's new owner and at the same time also give access to a wider clientele through the new owner's distributors, who deal with many other vendors as well.

A sound business model no doubt, but more than that, it is the new owner's track record of turning around near bankrupt companies that has got the investors excited, per the chatter on the street.