MC Insider: HNI market worries, FMCG deal buzz, pharma setback, visa delays hit home, and more

Pharma Headache

India's health ministry has been miffed with the World Health Organization for first putting a question mark on the violation of good manufacturing practice standards by its home-grown COVID-19 vaccine and then projecting coronavirus deaths for the country that were far higher than the official figures. The world health agency taking up the case of cough syrups by an Indian drug maker that has been linked with the deaths of 66 African kids has come as another jolt for the powers that be who are yet to overcome the previous shockers. What has annoyed them more is the fact that the WHO head went public about the incident. "They should have definitely flagged the issue but kept it limited to the official channels," said a senior bureaucrat. Now, public humiliation and loss of reputation definitely hurts more when one is trying hard to project the country as the "pharmacy of the world"!

