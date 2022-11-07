MC Insider: Fintech takes on mischievous bears, front-running case update, MD’s foreign trip under lens, and more

Front-running Case Update

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been known to increase its surveillance in the markets to catch front-running and insider trading. It is well-known in the markets that the new chairperson takes such mischief and corporate crimes very seriously. Another example in SEBI’s zeal to catch such crimes comes in the way it has gone about dealing with recent allegations of front-running at a mutual fund house. It has been a little over three months that this fund house submitted its internally-conducted investigation report to SEBI. Yet, there has been no word since then from SEBI as to what it aims to do with that report. Word on the street is that SEBI, too, has been busy conducting its own investigation. But SEBI refused to confirm or deny when a reporter asked the chairperson at a recent press conference. Given that the SEBI boss has been vocal enough in articulating the regulator’s zeal in curbing front-running and insider trading, one can’t help but wonder that there could be a pretty good reason behind this delay.

