Mastek appoints Vijay Iyer as President of Americas to drive regional growth

Digital engineering & cloud transformation company Mastek on March 2 announced the appointment of Vijay Iyer as President of the Americas, effective February 24, 2023. Iyer is based and will operate out of the US.

Prior to joining Mastek, Vijay was an executive at Persistent Systems working as Senior Vice President of their Digital Transformation Consulting and Large Deals Business.

Vijay comes with over three decades of diverse experience across strategy development, marketing & sales, organizational development, advisor relationships, leading large deals and delivery. He comes with deep expertise in creating, growing & stabilizing new lines of business in industry verticals, Digital Engineering and Enterprise IT Services. Prior to Persistent, Vijay has worked in several leadership roles with global organizations like HCL Tech & DXC Technology, Hexaware Technologies and Cignex Datamatics Inc.

Vijay will be driving the entire Americas business P&L leveraging Mastek’s differentiated portfolio of offerings in Cloud, Enterprise IT and Digital Engineering and Experience.

In his new role, Vijay will succeed Umang Nahata. Umang will not be able to transition to the US due to personal and family priorities. We thank Umang for his leadership and he will continue to be vested in Mastek as a shareholder.

Speaking on the appointment, Hiral Chandrana, Global CEO, Mastek Group said, “Vijay comes with extensive experience in driving revenue and value creation for clients in global IT services organizations. I look forward to Vijay’s leadership as we accelerate growth from account mining, large deals and focused vertical go-to-market motions in Healthcare, Manufacturing & Tech, and Retail/Consumer industries in Americas.”

“I am thrilled to join Mastek which has a strong lineage in digital platform engineering and enterprise IT services” said Mr. Vijay Iyer, President Americas, Mastek.

He further added, “In a changing global environment, C-Level Executives are looking for partners who can optimize cost and at the same make business more nimble and agile to their customers. Mastek’s outcome based, risk-sharing models, and industry first approach allows it to deliver tangible business benefits to customers with trust, value, and velocity and I’m looking forward to the journey ahead.”

Vijay is an engineering graduate from Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani. He has been part of executive programs from Harvard Business School.