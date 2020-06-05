App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 07:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020

Shaw, 67, founded Bangalore-based Biocon Limited in 1978 with just two employees and currently leads the company that is now worth close to Rs 50,000 crore by market-cap and employs more than 11,000 people.

 
 
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, founder and current Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon Limited, has been named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year for 2020.

Shaw, an authoritative voice in India's pharmaceutical industry, becomes only the third Indian to receive this prestigious award joining the leagues of newly-appointed CII President Uday Kotak who won the award in 2014 and Narayana Murthy - Co-founder of India's IT giant Infosys.

Shaw also becomes only the second woman to receive this award after Olivia Lum of Hyflux Limited from Singapore won the title in 2011.

Close

Shaw, 67, founded Bangalore-based Biocon Limited in 1978 with just two employees and currently leads the company that is now worth close to Rs 50,000 crore by market-cap and employs more than 11,000 people.

On being anointed as the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year, Shaw said, "At its core, entrepreneurship is about solving problems. The greatest opportunities often arise at the toughest times, and that’s been my experience throughout my entrepreneurial journey. My business focus is global health care and the provision of universal access to life saving medicine; however, my responsibility as an entrepreneur is greater than simply delivering value to shareholders.

She added, "Wealth creation can be a catalyst for change, and all entrepreneurs have a responsibility to the world around them and the communities in which they operate. Women also play a hugely important role in economic development, and for too long their contribution has been ignored. It’s important that we use the platform of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year to encourage more women to participate in entrepreneurial pursuits. I’m truly honored to receive this prestigious award.”

Manny Stul, Chairman and Co-CEO of Moose Toys and Chair of the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year judging panel, says: “Kiran is an inspirational entrepreneur who demonstrates that determination, perseverance and a willingness to innovate can create long-term value. The judging panel were impressed by her ability to build and sustain growth over the past 30 years and by her integrity and passion for philanthropy that has delivered huge global impact. She has built India’s largest biopharmaceutical company on a foundation of compassionate capitalism and putting patient needs before profits.”

Also Read: Virtual Leaders | Never worked harder than I have during COVID-19 lockdown: Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 07:39 am

