Jio to charge IUC of 6 paise/minute for voice calls to other operators

Jio customers will be charged an interconnect usage charge (IUC) rate of 6 paise per minute for calls made to other mobile operators effective October 9.

"For all recharges done by Jio customers starting today, calls made to other mobile operators will be charged at the prevailing IUC rate of 6 paise per minute through IUC top-up vouchers till such time that TRAI moves to Zero termination charge regime. Presently, this date is 1st January 2020," the company said in a release.

The release stated that there will be no 6 paise per minute charge on: (a) all Jio to Jio calls; (b) all incoming calls; (c) Jio to landline calls; and

(d) calls made using WhatsApp or FaceTime and similar platforms.

The release also stated that Jio will provide additional data entitlement of equivalent value based on IUC top-up voucher consumption according to the data plans given below.

The release also stated that post-paid customers will be billed at 6 paise per minute for off-net outgoing calls with increase in free data entitlement to the extent mentioned above.

“This will ensure no increase in tariff for customers,” it stated.

The release also stated that the 6 paise per minute charge on outgoing off-net mobile calls shall continue only till the time TRAI abolishes IUC, in line with its present regulation.

Typically, a telecom operator pays for connecting calls of its subscribers to the company on whose network a call terminates. Currently, an operator is required to pay 6 paise per minute as mobile call termination charge, called IUC.

The IUC was originally proposed to be made nil from January 1, 2020. But TRAI is now reviewing the timeline.