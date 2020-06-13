App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio-L Catterton deal: 5 key things to know about L Catterton's investment in Jio Platforms

L Catterton's investment comes in a span of a little less than two hours after private equity investor TPG invested Rs 4,546.80 crore for a 0.93 percent stake.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a span of a little less than two hours after private equity investor TPG invested Rs 4,546.80 crore for a 0.93 percent stake, private equity giant L Catterton has announced that it will invest close to Rs 1,900 crore in exchange in Jio Platforms.

L Catterton's investment adds to over Rs 1 lakh crore investment that Jio Platforms has attracted in the past seven weeks.

Here are five key things to know about the deal:

 > L Catterton will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in exchange for a 0.39 percent stake in Jio Platforms assigning it an equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Close

> After including L Catterton's investment the total amount raised by Reliance in Jio Platforms now stands Rs 104, 326.65 crore.


> Jio Platforms now joins the likes of Peloton, Vroom, ClassPass, Owndays, FabIndia, in which L Catterton, that has roughly $20 billion of equity capital across seven fund strategies in 17 offices globally.


>L Catterton's deal with Jio Platforms is the tenth investment deal done by Reliance in seven weeks after Facebook first bought a 9.99 percent stake on April 22.


>Jio has now sold 22.38 percent stake after including L Catterton's 0.39 percent stake purchase.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.


First Published on Jun 13, 2020 10:26 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jio #Jio Platforms #L Catterton #Reliance #reliance jio

