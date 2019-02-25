App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways, Etihad outline plan to reclaim 'airline of first choice' position

Despite being hit hard, Jet Airways managed to improve on certain metrics such as network load factor that rose to a high of 87 percent through December 2018 and January 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Jet Airways and its key stakeholders are making efforts to resolve the ongoing financial crisis and emerge stronger, Jet Airways' Chairman Naresh Goyal and Etihad Airways' Chief Executive Officer Tony Douglas said in a joint statement.

"Jet Airways, its principal shareholders including Etihad Airways, and key financial stakeholders are working towards the finalisation and subsequent implementation of the Bank-led Provisional Resolution Plan (BLPRP), to ensure that the carrier emerges as a financially strong and resilient airline," they said in the statement.

"We are confident that once the BLPRP is finalized and implemented, Jet Airways will reemerge as a viable and robust airline to reclaim its rightful place as an airline of the first choice for its customers," the statement read.

They went on to list the challenges faced by the aviation industry over the past year due to rising oil prices, a depreciating rupee and market saturation, among other things. Despite being hit hard, Jet Airways has managed to improve on certain metrics such as network load factor that rose to a high of 87 percent through December 2018 and January 2019.

The note pointed out that in November and December 2018, Jet Airways was ranked No. 1 among all Indian carriers when it came to on-time arrival performance with flight cancellation rate in December 2018 at a mere 0.2 percent, the lowest among Indian carriers.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Etihad Airways #Jet Airways

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.