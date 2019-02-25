Jet Airways, Etihad outline plan to reclaim 'airline of first choice' position

Jet Airways and its key stakeholders are making efforts to resolve the ongoing financial crisis and emerge stronger, Jet Airways' Chairman Naresh Goyal and Etihad Airways' Chief Executive Officer Tony Douglas said in a joint statement.

"Jet Airways, its principal shareholders including Etihad Airways, and key financial stakeholders are working towards the finalisation and subsequent implementation of the Bank-led Provisional Resolution Plan (BLPRP), to ensure that the carrier emerges as a financially strong and resilient airline," they said in the statement.

"We are confident that once the BLPRP is finalized and implemented, Jet Airways will reemerge as a viable and robust airline to reclaim its rightful place as an airline of the first choice for its customers," the statement read.

They went on to list the challenges faced by the aviation industry over the past year due to rising oil prices, a depreciating rupee and market saturation, among other things. Despite being hit hard, Jet Airways has managed to improve on certain metrics such as network load factor that rose to a high of 87 percent through December 2018 and January 2019.

The note pointed out that in November and December 2018, Jet Airways was ranked No. 1 among all Indian carriers when it came to on-time arrival performance with flight cancellation rate in December 2018 at a mere 0.2 percent, the lowest among Indian carriers.