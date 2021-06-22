MARKET NEWS


Infosys assures FM of more assistance to resolve new income tax portal glitches

While the company said that many of the issues have been fixed, it assured that their teams were working on these issues such as e-proceedings, and viewing of past ITRs, which are expected to be resolved in about a week.

Swathi Moorthy
June 22, 2021 / 09:12 PM IST
In a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 22, Infosys said that it has augmented resources to address glitches in the new income tax portal and that some of the issues have already been identified and fixed.

The company has also said that the remaining glitches such as e-proceedings and viewing of past IT returns will be addressed in a week, according to an official statement.

During the meeting on Tuesday to address the glitches in the new IT portal, Sitharaman asked Infosys to address the issues related to the new income tax e-filing portal on priority, and make it more user-friendly.

The FM expressed her concern over problems faced by the stakeholders in the new portal and asked the firm to address the issues “without further loss of time, improve their services, redress grievances on priority as it was impacting taxpayers adversely.”

Moneycontrol learns that Infosys CEO Salil Parekh joined the meeting virtually and COO Pravin Rao attended it in person.

The Infosys executives during the meeting said that the firm is working to fix the technical issues noticed in the functioning of the portal and that they have augmented the resources for execution of the project on the hardware as well as the application side and that some of the issues have already been identified and fixed.

For the other remaining technical issues, the IT giant assured that their teams were working on these and gave the expected timelines within which the issues such as e-proceedings, Form 15CA/15CB, TDS statements, DSC, viewing of past ITRs are expected to be resolved in about a week, according to the statement.

The company had come under fire over the last couple of weeks after multiple users complained that the portal ran into technical glitches. Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani assured minister that the company is working to resolve the issue, hours after FM Sitharaman raised concerns on tech glitches and grievances on the newly launched e-filing portal.

Infosys was awarded the contract in 2019 after the bidding process with an outlay of Rs 4,242 crore. The project aimed to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and also expedite refunds.

During the company’s 40th annual general meeting on June 19, which was held virtually, Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao said that many of the technical glitches raised initially in the new Income Tax e-filing portal have been resolved over last week and close to a lakh returns have been filed.

However as the new features are being introduced in the portal, the company will address the concerns in the next few weeks, he added.

Rao was responding to the queries of at least half a dozen shareholders regarding the technical glitches in the new Income Tax e-filing portal ahead of the meeting with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 22. The new portal went live on June 7 night and ran into glitches since then, with many users posting tweets tagging the Finance Minister.

Rao explained, “Over the last week several of the technology glitches that impacted the performance and stability of the portal have been addressed and as a result we have observed lakhs of daily unique users in the portal.”

“As new functions are introduced in this complex platform we have observed concerns related to filing forms, e-proceedings among other areas. Our project team is working to resolve this to ensure seamless experience for the users,” he said.

While the company is concerned about the initial inconvenience the new e-filing portal has caused for the users, Rao said that Infosys is committed to resolving all other issues at the earliest. “We are looking forward to working with all the stakeholders over the next few weeks to ensure that all inputs and feedback are being addressed,” Rao added.
TAGS: #income tax filing #Infosys
first published: Jun 22, 2021 09:12 pm

