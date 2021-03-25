English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Infosys appoints Chitra Nayak as independent director

She was the Chief Operating Officer (COO), overseeing the go-to-market strategy at Comfy, a real-estate tech startup.

PTI
March 25, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

IT services major Infosys on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Salesforce executive Chitra Nayak as an independent director. Her appointment, effective March 25, 2021, is based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, a regulatory filing said.

The appointment is for a period of three years, subject to the approval of shareholders, it added. Nayak has over 25 years of professional experience in go-to-market, general management, and operations leadership roles at various organisations.

She currently serves as a member of the board at Invitae, a medical genetics company; at Morneau Shepell, a tech-enabled HR services company; at Forward Air, a freight and logistics company; and at Intercom, a messaging platform company, the filing said. She also advises startups on go-to-market strategies.

Most recently, she was the Chief Operating Officer (COO), overseeing the go-to-market strategy at Comfy, a real-estate tech startup. Previously, Nayak was COO at Funding Circle, an online SMB lending marketplace.

She has held leadership roles at Salesforce for eight years, as COO, Platform, and Senior VP, Global Sales Development, and is the co-founder of Neythri.org that supports South Asian professional women.

Close

Related stories

"Chitra Nayak brings Silicon Valley experience and expertise, that will provide valuable insights as Infosys pivots its service offerings in consulting and digital solutions to help businesses in their strategic intent of digital transformation," Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Lead Independent Director and chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at Infosys, said.

Nayak also brings in a deep understanding of ESG through her thought leadership and engagement with several forums that are focused on diversity, inclusion, and climate change, she added.
PTI
TAGS: #Announcements #Business #Companies #India #Infosys
first published: Mar 25, 2021 08:08 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.