IL&FS defaults on unsecured loans to SIDBI, total default to bank rises to Rs 450 crore: Report

Infrastructure finance and leasing firm IL&FS is said to have defaulted further on unsecured loans worth Rs 150 crore to Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). According to a BloombergQuint report, the total default on inter-corporate deposits by IL&FS to SIDBI has now risen to Rs 450 crore.

The report said that SIDBI has inter-corporate deposits worth Rs 500 crore with IL&FS. Further, another Rs 500 crore deposits from SIDBI is parked with IL&FS Financial Services Ltd, which is the non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of IL&FS. These deposits are due in November. This is the second such case in the last few weeks where IL&FS has defaulted on a payment.

Unlike a secured loan, an unsecured loan is issued on the basis of the creditworthiness of the borrower and does not require any collateral. An Inter-Corporate Deposit (ICD) is a type of unsecured loan. This loan is taken by corporates and financial institutions from other corporate entities that have surplus funds. It is a source of short-term funds.

IL&FS is facing a special audit by the banking regulator after it failed to repay unsecured loans worth Rs 350 crore to SIDBI.

Also read: HDFC refuses to give loans to IL&FS

The default was followed by a ratings downgrade by rating agencies ICRA and CARE.

ICRA and CARE downgraded non-convertible debentures of IL&FS to BB from AA+. ICRA said the downgrade reflects ‘rising pressure on liquidity at the group level due to sizeable repayment obligations’.

ICRA also downgraded the short-term rating for a Rs 40 billion commercial paper programme of IL&FS Financial Services, a subsidiary of IL&FS, to 'A4' from 'A1+'.

Crucial board meet today