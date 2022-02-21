IIM Kozhikode completes final placement in three days, consulting firms recruit 41%, average salary up 31%

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

The Indian Institute of Management at Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has achieved 100% placement of its outgoing batch within three days with an average salary up by 31.3 percent this year as against last year.

The elite B-School said on February 21 that 116 companies from various domains hired 546 MBA graduates, the largest so far from the Kerala-based management school.

While consulting firms extended 41 percent of the total offers made, the median salary records a growth of 32.5 percent as compared to 2021. Out of the 546 students placed, 40 students each are from the newly established PGP- Finance and PGP- Liberal Studies and Management.

“The average salary secured by the students stood at Rs 29.5 lakh per annum, an increase of 31.3% over last year, while the median salary secured is Rs 26.50 lakh per annum, an increase of 32.5% over last year,” said IIM Kozhikode.

“The bouquet of PGP programmes at IIMK further strengthens the institute’s rich legacy of nurturing a diverse talent pool. The comprehensive success of the placements season is driven by the trust of the recruiters in IIMK, the ever-reliable support from the global IIMK alumni footprint, and the students’ ability and training to fully capitalise on the green shoots of recovery in the hiring market,” said Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode.

Around 41 percent of the offers were rolled out by the consulting firms this season, which is a 58 percent increase from the last year. Some of the recruiters in this domain who hired include Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, Bain & Co, BCG, Blue Yonder, Clarivate, Deloitte, Everest Group, EY, McKinsey & Co, Optum, PwC, RedSeer, and Synergy Consulting.

This year, 15% of the offers were made in the financial sector, with the majority of the offers being secured from reputed financial institutions including Bank of America, Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank, D.E. Shaw, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, J.P.Morgan Chase & Company, Nomura among others.

Adani Group, Clarivate, EY-Parthenon, Garena, Meesho, Merisis, Navi, Ola, PhonePe, Shopee, Swiggy, were among the 39 new recruiters who participated in the process this year.

A robust campus placement season continues at B-School campuses in India after a strong IIT hiring season. Some of the IIMs including at IIM-Ahmedabad, IIM-Lucknow, IIM-Indore, and IIM-Nagpur have completed the final placements for the 2022 graduating batch.

While IIM-Indore placed 572 MBAs with an average annual salary of Rs 25.01 lakh, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SPJIMR (SP Jain Institute of Management and Research) completed the final placement with an average salary of Rs 32.05 lakh an annum.

The Indian School of Business (ISB), with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali, completed the final hiring season for 900 students with an average salary of Rs 34.05 lakh an annum.