App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDBI Bank appoints LIC's Hemant Bhargava as non-executive chairman

LIC is the majority shareholder of IDBI Bank and holds 51 percent stake

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IDBI Bank has appointed Hemant Bhargava as non-executive, non-whole time chairman. Bhargava is currently the Chairman (in-charge) and Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The bank said Bhargava has been appointed for three years or until he continues in his position at LIC.

The life insurer is now the majority shareholder in IDBI Bank with a 51 percent stake. It became the promoter of the bank after the acquisition of stake from the government of India.

LIC has also proposed a change of name of the bank to either LIC IDBI Bank or LIC Bank. IDBI Bank board had on February 4 approved a proposal to change its name subject to a ‘no objection’ from Reserve Bank of India, shareholders as well as name availability by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

related news

Bhargava, a postgraduate in Economics has a wide range of experience in LIC in various positions from senior branch manager to executive director, chief manager in Mauritius, executive director heading international operations, micro insurance and CEO of LIC Cards Services.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had in June 2018 made an exception when it allowed LIC to hold 51 percent in IDBI Bank. Insurance regulations state an insurer can hold only 15 percent equity stake in an entity to ensure there is no concentration of risks. In January 2019, LIC completed the deal with IDBI Bank.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 07:53 pm

tags #Business #Companies #insurance

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.