    How close or how far is the bottom of this market?

    Long-term investors should have a staggered approach to invest in this market (preferably the index or large cap/blue chip) — in three or four tranches with the tacit historical assurance that the market always finds a bottom at the parity point

    Madhuchanda Dey
    March 08, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights •Markets staring at multiple challenges •Bond yield versus earnings yield has served as a good indicator of market bottom •At the peak, bond yield far exceeds earnings yield •At the bottom, the gap narrows, can turn negative •A negative gap between bond and earnings yield does not last for long •Inflation a monster, but impact on Nifty earnings not significant •Bottom may be 20 percent away, buy in a staggered manner in three or four tranches The dream-run on bourses appears to be over as equity...

