App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp denies investing in Blu Smart Mobility

Last week, Blu Smart Mobility had claimed that it had raised a $2.2 million in an angel round from multiple investors, led by JITO Angel Network.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on August 19 denied that it has participated in fund raising by Blu Smart Mobility, while threatening to take legal action against e-mobility start-up.

Last week, Blu Smart Mobility had claimed that it had raised a $2.2 million in an angel round from multiple investors, led by JITO Angel Network.

The start-up had said "apart from JITO Angel Network, other funds who participated in the Angel round included Hero Motocorp, MayField Fund and Centrum, Micromax and few individual investors among others".

Close

Denying its investment in the Blu Smart Mobility, Hero MotoCorp said the company "strongly denies any such participation and/or any investment made in Blu Smart Mobility".

related news

Further, it is clarified that Hero MotoCorp neither released any media report related to Blu Smart Mobility nor was consulted for the same by any agency or person, it added.

"Hero MotoCorp Ltd reserves its right to initiate appropriate legal action against any entity/agency that indulges in spreading false information about the company."

Queries sent to Blu Smart Mobility for its comments over the development remained unanswered.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 11:55 am

tags #BLU Smart Mobility #Companies #Hero Motocorp #India #Startup

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.