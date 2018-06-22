HDFC Bank only domestic brand in BrandZ's top 100 global list

The largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has become the only domestic brand to be featured in the BrandZ's top 100 most valuable global brands ranking at the 60th slot with a brand valuation of USD 20.8 billion.

With the 2018 ranking, the Aditya Puri-led bank has jumped 14 notches since 2015, when it was valued at USD 14.2 billion, the bank said in a statement today.

BrandZ is an offering from Millward Brown, which is a WPP Group company, the world's largest communications agency.

The list is topped by Google. Other brands in the top 10 are Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Tencent, Facebook, Visa, McDonalds, Alibaba and AT&T.

"This is the fourth time in a row that HDFC Bank has been featured in the top 100 global brands list. In the latest ranking at the 60th slot, the brand value has increased to USD20.87 billion from USD 17.13 billion in 2017, when it was ranked at 63," the bank said.

According to BrandZ, its research covers 2 million consumers and over 10,000 brands in over 30 countries. The ranking is based on direct consumer feedback obtained by online and face-to-face interaction.

HDFC Bank, set up in 1995, serves 43 million customers through its 4,787 branches and 12,635 ATMs across 2,691 towns and cities.