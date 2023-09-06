GVK Power CFO Anicattu Issac George steps down

Image for Representation (Source: https://www.gvk.com)

GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited informed the stock exchanges on September 6 that Anicattu Issac George had tendered his resignation from his position of Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 31 after the closing of business hours.

"This is to inform you that Mr. Anicattu Issac George (DIN:00005456) has tendered his resignation from the Post of Whole-time Director & Chief Financial Officer (CFO)- KMP of the Company w.e.f. 31st August, 2023 (after the closing of business hours)," GVK Power & Infrastructure said in the regulatory filing.

Additionally, the company that develops roads, airports, and other forms of infrastructure said that it is currently in the process of appointing a new chief financial officer and will announce the decision to the stock exchange when it finalises its choice.

"It is with a deep sense of regret that I submit this letter of resignation as Chief Financial Officer of GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd. ... I have decided to retire from my regular job. After 44 years of working in various organizations, the time has also come to devote more time and energy to my family," Isaac George said in his resignation letter to the chairman on August 31.

In the June quarter of FY24, GVK Power and Infrastructure which operates in diversified business operations under different verticals, reported a net profit of Rs 118.67 crore up 133.27 percent from Rs 356.72 crore in June 2022. Its EBITDA stood at Rs 468.46 crore in June 2023, up 43.21 percent from Rs 327.12 crore in June 2022.

Shares of GVK Power & Infrastructure on September 6 closed at Rs 5.82 apiece or 4.86 percent higher on BSE.