    GVK Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 500.36 crore, down 18.6% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GVK Power & Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 500.36 crore in June 2023 down 18.6% from Rs. 614.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.67 crore in June 2023 up 133.27% from Rs. 356.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 468.46 crore in June 2023 up 43.21% from Rs. 327.12 crore in June 2022.

    GVK Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.26 in June 2022.

    GVK Power shares closed at 3.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -34.21% over the last 12 months.

    GVK Power & Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations500.36186.25614.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations500.36186.25614.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----214.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.194.707.47
    Depreciation57.0464.56125.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.8575.0470.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax396.2841.95196.21
    Other Income15.1417.605.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax411.4259.55201.89
    Interest136.19126.72390.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax275.23-67.17-188.81
    Exceptional Items-----194.86
    P/L Before Tax275.23-67.17-383.67
    Tax-0.4717.2715.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities275.70-84.44-399.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period275.70-84.44-399.61
    Minority Interest-156.6049.3243.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.43-0.68-0.47
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates118.67-35.80-356.72
    Equity Share Capital157.92157.92157.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.75-0.23-2.26
    Diluted EPS0.75-0.23-2.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.75-0.23-2.26
    Diluted EPS0.75-0.23-2.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:22 pm

