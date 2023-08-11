GVK Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 500.36 crore, down 18.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 500.36 crore in June 2023 down 18.6% from Rs. 614.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.67 crore in June 2023 up 133.27% from Rs. 356.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 468.46 crore in June 2023 up 43.21% from Rs. 327.12 crore in June 2022.

GVK Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.26 in June 2022.

GVK Power shares closed at 3.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -34.21% over the last 12 months.