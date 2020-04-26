App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2020 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt promotes Air India chief Rajiv Bansal to secretary-level rank

Air India chief Rajiv Bansal has been promoted to the secretary-level rank, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Sunday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Air India chief Rajiv Bansal has been promoted to the secretary-level rank, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Sunday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved in-situ upgradation of a total of 10 officers to the level of special secretary in the rank and pay of secretary by temporarily upgrading the posts held by them.

Bansal, a 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Nagaland cadre, has been given the rank and pay of secretary to the government of India, the order said.

Close

He was appointed the chairman and managing director of Air India in February this year at the rank of additional secretary.

related news

Besides him, Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Arvind Singh has also been promoted to the top rank.

Praveen Kumar Srivastava will be special secretary, Department of Home. He is at present additional secretary in the same department.

Apurva Chandra has been made special secretary and Director General (Acquisition) in the Defence Ministry. He is currently an additional secretary and Director General (Acquisition).

Senior bureaucrat Ali Raza Rizvi, additional secretary and financial adviser in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, has been promoted as special secretary and financial adviser in the same organisation.

Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Bidyut Bihari Swain will be a special secretary in the Department of Commerce. He is an additional secretary in the same department.

The government has also approved the promotion of Indevar Pandey as special secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. He is working as an additional secretary in the same department.





Catch our entire coverage on the Facebook-Jio deal here.






Also read: Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 26, 2020 09:08 pm

tags #Air India #Companies #India #Rajiv Bansal

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.