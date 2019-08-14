Google to digitise Doordarshan and All India Radio archives, host live streams of national events: Report

Google on August 13 announced a long-term collaboration with Prasar Bharati under which the former will host live streams and digitise content for the public broadcasting agency, a company release read.

As such, the upcoming Independence Day celebrations would also be live-streamed on YouTube from 06.30 am. The link for the same will be available on Google Search for desktop and mobile users, it added.

Further, the tech giant would also aid the public broadcaster to digitise over two decades worth of content from its properties, Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR), across 12 Indian languages.

The archives will be hosted on Google Arts & Culture, it stated.

"With this, we are hoping to bring the best of Prasar Bharati’s broadcast programming to digital users across age-groups, in varied languages, and topics that are integral to India’s rich history and culture," Chetan Krishnaswamy, Director - Public Policy at Google India and South Asia, said.

Shashi Shekhar, CEO of Prasar Bharati, added that the partnership had been instrumental in bringing the content of national interest to a wide range of global audiences via the digital platform.

"The partnership has also played a key role in creating mindshare for the public broadcaster among the young audience who are digitally savvy and are increasingly consuming media through smartphones and other mobile handsets," he added.