MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

GMR receives Rs 1,692 crore from Aurobindo Realty as 1st tranche for SEZ stake sale

"Total revised consideration for the sale of equity stake as well as the sub-debt in KSEZ is Rs. 2,719 crore. Out of the total consideration, Rs. 1,692 crore ("First Tranche Consideration") is received and the balance Rs. 1,027 crore would be received in the next 2 to 3 years which is contingent upon certain agreed milestones," GMR said.

PTI
August 13, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

GMR Infrastructure Limited on Friday said it received Rs 1,692 crore as first tranche of consideration towards the sale of equity owned by its subsidiary GMR SEZ and Port Holdings Limited of its entire 51 per cent stake in Kakinada SEZ Limited to Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Private Limited. In a press release, GMR said as part of the transfer of stake of KSEZ, 74 per cent equity stake of Kakinada Gateway Port Limited held by KSEZ is also being transferred to Aurobindo Realty.

"Total revised consideration for the sale of equity stake as well as the sub-debt in KSEZ is Rs. 2,719 crore. Out of the total consideration, Rs. 1,692 crore ("First Tranche Consideration") is received and the balance Rs. 1,027 crore would be received in the next 2 to 3 years which is contingent upon certain agreed milestones," GMR said.

The majority of the divestment proceeds are primarily used to reduce the indebtedness of the Group, the release said. KSEZ is engaged in the business of implementation of a port based multi-product special economic zone project at Kakinada, East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh and KGPL has the concession granted by the state government to set up a greenfield commercial port in Kona village in East Godavari.
PTI
Tags: #Aurobindo Realty #Business #Companies #GMR
first published: Aug 13, 2021 11:11 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.